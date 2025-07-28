Critical Survey: Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) versus Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) and Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Champion Homes and Thor Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Champion Homes alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Champion Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17 Thor Industries 1 7 2 0 2.10

Champion Homes currently has a consensus target price of $80.60, indicating a potential upside of 23.59%. Thor Industries has a consensus target price of $87.63, indicating a potential downside of 8.06%. Given Champion Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Champion Homes is more favorable than Thor Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champion Homes 7.99% 13.61% 10.03% Thor Industries 2.32% 6.15% 3.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Champion Homes and Thor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.7% of Thor Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Champion Homes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Thor Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Champion Homes and Thor Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champion Homes $2.48 billion 1.50 $198.41 million $3.42 19.07 Thor Industries $10.04 billion 0.50 $265.31 million $4.17 22.85

Thor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Champion Homes. Champion Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Champion Homes has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thor Industries has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thor Industries beats Champion Homes on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Champion Homes

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada. The company also provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes; operates a factory-direct manufactured home retail business under the Titan Factory Direct and Champion Homes Center brand names with 31 sales centers in the United States; and engages in the transportation of manufactured homes and recreational vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Thor Industries

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles. It also provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers. The company provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. THOR Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.