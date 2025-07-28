Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) & Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Head-To-Head Survey

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Crocs has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crocs and Lanvin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crocs 23.35% 43.07% 16.02% Lanvin Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

93.4% of Crocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Crocs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crocs and Lanvin Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crocs $4.10 billion 1.46 $950.07 million $16.32 6.54 Lanvin Group $355.62 million 0.90 -$178.82 million N/A N/A

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Crocs and Lanvin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crocs 1 2 12 0 2.73 Lanvin Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Crocs presently has a consensus price target of $135.07, suggesting a potential upside of 26.53%. Given Crocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crocs is more favorable than Lanvin Group.

Summary

Crocs beats Lanvin Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, China, and other Asian countries. It operates through five segments: Lanvin, Wolford, St. John, Sergio Rossi, and Caruso. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, athleisure, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear for men under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

