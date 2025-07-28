Nemes Rush Group LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,185,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVIV stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $49.48 and a one year high of $64.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund primarily investing in non-US developed market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVIV was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

