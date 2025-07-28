Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $683,000 in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $544,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6,374.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $51.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $65.05.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.94 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $3,099,472.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,040.04. This represents a 28.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kirby Hill sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $502,116.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 8,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,116.63. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKWD shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

