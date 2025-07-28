Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC cut its stake in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,426,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,497,000 after acquiring an additional 49,883 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $93,820.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,550,274.85. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $1,992,402.00. Following the sale, the director owned 337,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,422,535.04. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,925 in the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.68.

Shake Shack Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:SHAK opened at $137.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 489.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $144.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

