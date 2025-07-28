11,374 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOG. Citigroup upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

