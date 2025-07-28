Bryce Point Capital LLC Has $715,000 Stock Position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Bryce Point Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,998 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,517,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,364,000 after buying an additional 1,098,108 shares during the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,824,000 after acquiring an additional 555,245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,509,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 734,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,330,000 after acquiring an additional 370,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,999.70. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Van H. Singleton II acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.72 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 291,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,855,017.20. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,850 shares of company stock worth $559,573. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.46. Matador Resources Company has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $64.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Matador Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

