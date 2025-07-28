Bryce Point Capital LLC Lowers Position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bryce Point Capital LLC lowered its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,294 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,155,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,790,000 after purchasing an additional 949,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,245,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 393.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,688,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,016,000 after purchasing an additional 262,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI opened at $27.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 11.04 and a quick ratio of 11.04. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.68.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.54%.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

