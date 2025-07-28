Bryce Point Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 44,144 Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 92.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,571.60. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EBC

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of EBC opened at $15.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Eastern Bankshares had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently -167.74%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.