Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires 150 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 625.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $200.57 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.