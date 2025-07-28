Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 321,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,765. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $2,984,197.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,017,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,658,878.69. This trade represents a 16.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,143,043 shares of company stock worth $30,043,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

RSI stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 190.21 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

