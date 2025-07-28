Physicians Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after acquiring an additional 284,174 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,724,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,135,000 after purchasing an additional 142,574 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 271,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE PG opened at $158.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $151.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.25. The stock has a market cap of $371.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

