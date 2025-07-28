Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “cautious” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.71. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 102,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

