Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHTR. Oppenheimer raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.79.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Stock Down 18.5%

Charter Communications stock opened at $309.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.08. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $307.34 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.12 and a 200-day moving average of $373.57.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.