Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 222,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

