Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPID opened at $4.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $178.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.32. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a negative net margin of 151.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid Micro Biosystems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

In related news, CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi sold 11,881 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $39,444.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 970,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,226. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 57,443 shares of company stock valued at $195,952 in the last three months. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

