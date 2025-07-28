Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Cut by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,209,000 after purchasing an additional 832,983 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after purchasing an additional 738,441 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,526,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,309,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $209.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $209.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

