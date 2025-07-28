Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 520.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,947 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.2% during the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $1,663,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,374,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,029,000 after buying an additional 1,438,128 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,003,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,606,000 after buying an additional 1,556,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

