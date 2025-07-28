Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 815 ($10.95) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.40) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 750 ($10.08) to GBX 805 ($10.82) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.29) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 772 ($10.37).

Shares of RMV opened at GBX 789.75 ($10.61) on Monday. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 504.60 ($6.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 801.20 ($10.77). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 772.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 717.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The company has a market cap of £6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 14.70 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Rightmove had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 293.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Rightmove will post 30.2327791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

