Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $16.98 million and $109.29 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 96,624,357,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,624,357,318 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

