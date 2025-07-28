Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $603.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $586.01 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

