Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500 Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOW. Gallatin Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,599,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 812,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after buying an additional 452,033 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after buying an additional 338,738 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the first quarter worth about $12,297,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 230,722 shares during the period.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

NYSE:BOW opened at $32.95 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $42.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of -0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Bowhead Specialty had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $174.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOW shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Bowhead Specialty

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

