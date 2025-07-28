Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its holdings in Corning by 165.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 115.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $325,315.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,250. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.73.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $55.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

