Nemes Rush Group LLC Raises Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 2,783.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,199,000 after buying an additional 1,574,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,520,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,572,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,084,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,784,000 after buying an additional 564,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after buying an additional 403,730 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:DTM opened at $100.08 on Monday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.82 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 89.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

