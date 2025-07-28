Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 165 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $15,929,644.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,642,696.74. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,815,200. This represents a 23.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 in the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $152.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

