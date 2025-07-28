Nemes Rush Group LLC Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 63.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Prologis by 59.6% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 56.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $110.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The company has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.74.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

