Nemes Rush Group LLC Acquires 300 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $66.36 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $69.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

