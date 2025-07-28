Nemes Rush Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMC. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $274.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.04.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

