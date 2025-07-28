Nemes Rush Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nemes Rush Group LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in Amgen by 304.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $306.58 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $340.89. The stock has a market cap of $164.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.27.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

