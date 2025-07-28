Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 112.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nucor by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 426,949 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Nucor by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,704,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $145.91 on Monday. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $906,342.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

