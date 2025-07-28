Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $829,000 Holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 27.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 50.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $188.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.52. Toyota Motor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.47 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.