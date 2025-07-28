Reviewing Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) & Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY – Get Free Report) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datalex and Hewlett Packard Enterprise”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Datalex alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datalex $27.48 million 0.02 -$10.23 million N/A N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise $31.65 billion 0.86 $2.58 billion $0.99 20.91

Volatility & Risk

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Datalex.

Datalex has a beta of 18.9, indicating that its stock price is 1,790% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Datalex and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datalex 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hewlett Packard Enterprise 0 10 6 2 2.56

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. Given Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hewlett Packard Enterprise is more favorable than Datalex.

Profitability

This table compares Datalex and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datalex N/A N/A N/A Hewlett Packard Enterprise 4.60% 9.59% 3.41%

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise beats Datalex on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datalex

(Get Free Report)

Datalex plc develops and sells various distribution and retailing software products and solutions to the airline industry in Ireland, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company operates in two segments, E-Business and TPF Consulting. It offers Datalex Direct, a customer-centric digital commerce product for travel retailing through airlines’ direct channels; Datalex Merchandiser that enables airlines to deploy intelligent merchandising strategies across channels and touchpoints, generate revenue, and optimize traveler engagement at various points in their journey; Datalex NDC, a new distribution capability (NDC) product that offers airlines full NDC offer and order management capabilities to control, optimize. and differentiate offers; and Datalex Dynamic, which creates and optimizes capabilities by allowing airlines to build customer centric, contextualized, and personalized offers for air and non-air products. The company also provides Datalex China Shopping and Pricing Engine, an air shopping and pricing solution for Chinese airlines; and Datalex Pricing AI, an AI-powered real-time pricing product that enables airlines to move beyond fixed fare classes to a customer-centric world. In addition, it delivers professional and hosting services; and offers online payment processing connectivity services. Further, the company provides IT consultancy services to airlines. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE Synergy; HPE Alletra, HPE GreenLake, Zerto, HPE InfoSight, and HPE CloudPhysics storage products; HPE Cray EX, HPE Cray XD, and converged edge systems; and HPE Superdome Flex, HPE Nonstop, and HPE Integrity products. It also provides HPE Aruba products that includes hardware products, such as Wi-Fi access points, switches, and gateways; HPE Aruba Networking software and services comprising cloud-based management, network management and access control, analytics and assurance, software-defined wide-area networking, network security, analytics and assurance, and location services software; and professional and support services, as well as as-a-service and consumption models. In addition, the company offers leasing, financing, IT consumption, and utility programs and asset management services for customers to facilitate technology deployment models and the acquisition of various IT solutions, including hardware, software, and services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others; consultative-led services; HPE Ezmeral Container Platform; HPE Ezmeral Software Container Platform and HPE Ezmeral Software Data Fabric; OpsRamp; and Hewlett Packard Labs. It serves commercial and large enterprise groups, such as business and public sector enterprises; and through various partners comprising resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Datalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datalex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.