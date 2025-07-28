Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 278.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 144,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $43.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

