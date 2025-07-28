First National Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 5,469 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 789.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DIOD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Diodes Price Performance

DIOD stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $332.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

