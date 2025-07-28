Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,522 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $224.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.61. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $227.73.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FERG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ferguson

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.