Ridgewood Investments LLC Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,666,000 after purchasing an additional 299,520 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.62 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.88.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

