First National Advisers LLC Invests $353,000 in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 186.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 68.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,088 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $190,976.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,210.88. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 1,437 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $249,448.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,123.57. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $189.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.66 and a 1 year high of $192.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.31.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 29.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nexstar Media Group

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.