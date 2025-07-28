First National Advisers LLC Has $639,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,804,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,424,000 after buying an additional 467,392 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,703,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,769,000 after purchasing an additional 329,712 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,389,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,425,000 after purchasing an additional 122,412 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2,115.4% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 108,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 104,034 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV stock opened at $133.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.92. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

