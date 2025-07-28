First National Advisers LLC Invests $280,000 in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 325,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,629 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,163.20. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRS opened at $130.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.10. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.58.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

