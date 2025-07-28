6,056 Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Blackbaud by 54.9% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Blackbaud by 80.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Blackbaud stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average is $66.16. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $88.95.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $270.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $351,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,104.24. This trade represents a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $654,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,308.85. This trade represents a 31.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

