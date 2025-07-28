First National Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 5,916 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $93,409,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,128,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,280,000 after buying an additional 299,925 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 284,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after buying an additional 202,318 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 564,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after buying an additional 160,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,484,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 3.5%
SIGI opened at $77.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.25. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.48.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $151,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,337.40. The trade was a 8.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Eppers acquired 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $107,701.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,635.44. This trade represents a 12.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.
