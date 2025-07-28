First National Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 5,916 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $93,409,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,128,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,280,000 after buying an additional 299,925 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 284,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after buying an additional 202,318 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 564,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after buying an additional 160,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,484,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 3.5%

SIGI opened at $77.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.25. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $151,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,337.40. The trade was a 8.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Eppers acquired 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $107,701.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,635.44. This trade represents a 12.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.