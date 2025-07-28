The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,455 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $121.44 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

