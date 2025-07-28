Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Position Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOTZ. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 140,450.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $34.86.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.0794 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

