Physicians Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,376 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $644.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $510.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.63. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $651.22.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.43.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

