Physicians Financial Services Inc. Invests $274,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ CHKP opened at $220.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.81. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $169.01 and a one year high of $234.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
