Physicians Financial Services Inc. Invests $274,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $220.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.81. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $169.01 and a one year high of $234.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.