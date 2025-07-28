Fiera Capital Corp Invests $273,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in HSBC by 739.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $3,998,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

HSBC Trading Down 0.1%

HSBC stock opened at $64.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $226.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

