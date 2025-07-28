Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $46.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBWI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

