Fold (NASDAQ:FLD) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.39% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Fold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Northland Capmk raised Fold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Fold in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Fold Price Performance
Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.32).
Fold Company Profile
FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.
