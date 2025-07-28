Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Lessened by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 11,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:LOW opened at $226.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

