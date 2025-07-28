Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Sony were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 393.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sony by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,713,000 after buying an additional 18,821,902 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Sony by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,382,000 after buying an additional 8,157,776 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Sony by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sony by 609.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518,412 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SONY opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sony Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $26.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

